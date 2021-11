Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Police in Plymouth looking for man wanted for attempted sexual assault in restroom

Police in Plymouth are looking for a man wanted for an attempted sexaul assault in a Downtown Plymouth restroom. The assault happened Saturday (Oct. 30) night at the Comfort Station, police said.