Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 4, 2021

DTE Energy to invest $7 billion in Southeastern Michigan’s electric grid -- What to know

DTE Energy on Thursday announced a plan to invest billions of dollars into Michigan’s electric grid following a summer of continuous power outages across Southeast Michigan.

The utility company is planning to invest $7 billion over five years into the state’s electric grid in an effort to accommodate “increasingly severe weather trends” and the “fast-evolving needs of consumers and businesses,” officials said Thursday morning. The plan reportedly prioritizes increasing the grid’s capacity to “deliver reliable energy” to DTE customers throughout the region, which includes improving infrastructure to combat power outages.