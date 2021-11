Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Detroit Police Department’s towing policies get major overhaul amid corruption scandal

The Detroit Police Department’s towing policies are getting a major overhaul amid a corruption scandal. The scandal has taken down city council members, police officers and towing company owners. Detroit police Chief James White said a new system will prevent steering costly towing runs to specific companies.