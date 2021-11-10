46º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 9, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Winning bidder for Paint Creek Cider Mill withdraws bid, cites misinformation

After some controversy surrounding a change in who runs the Paint Creek Cider Mill the winning bidder has withdrawn their bid.

The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades. Oakland Township owns the property and has leased it to Ed Granchi for the last nine years. Granchi offers cider, donuts, and hot food items like barbecue and pizza.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter