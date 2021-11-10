Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 9, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Winning bidder for Paint Creek Cider Mill withdraws bid, cites misinformation

After some controversy surrounding a change in who runs the Paint Creek Cider Mill the winning bidder has withdrawn their bid.

The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades. Oakland Township owns the property and has leased it to Ed Granchi for the last nine years. Granchi offers cider, donuts, and hot food items like barbecue and pizza.