Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 11, 2021

‘I consider this our 4th surge’ -- Beaumont Health expert gives update on COVID, hospital trends

A Beaumont Health expert provided a concerning update about COVID and hospital trends in Metro Detroit, calling this the “fourth surge” and sharing three reasons why he believes numbers are once again on the rise.

Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease physician and the medical director of infection prevention for Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing Thursday (Nov. 11) to discuss what he’s seeing in Metro Detroit.