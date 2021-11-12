Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 11, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

High school students plan walkout, say racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by administration

A massive student walkout is planned for Friday at Bloomfield Hills High School after multiple racist incidents involving students at the school. Students said racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by the administration.

On Monday, school officials were made aware of a racist social media post that was created by one of the students. On Wednesday, the district released a statement regarding racist hate speech that was found written on the wall of one of the school restrooms.