Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 12, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Expect scattered snow showers in the morning -- full forecast next

“After highs in the 60s yesterday, we’ve definitely taken a turn back to November. If you have Friday afternoon or evening plans, there will be a few light showers around, and any heavier shower will have sleet, too (I’ve already seen some video of sleet falling in Howell). I think the activity will lessen overnight, although some light snow showers may redevelop later at night. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s, with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. This evening’s sunset is at 5:14 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.” -- Paul Gross