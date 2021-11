This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

What you need to know about the sudden COVID surge in Michigan

Michigan reported 14,561 new cases of COVID-19 and 242 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 7,280.5 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,224,273, including 23,104 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,209,712 cases and 22,862 deaths, as of Monday.