This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Spike in COVID cases has local school districts facing big decisions to go back to virtual learning

With Michigan now leading the country in new cases of COVID-19, many schools and school districts are scrambling to make changes.