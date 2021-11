This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Dozens gather to remember 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run

A family gathered to remember a 16-year-old who was struck and killed while walking home from work in Clinton Township. The crash happened Nov. 11 at 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. Jamarye Barkley’s family held a prayer vigil in his honor on Thursday.