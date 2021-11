This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

4-year-old girl among 2 killed in massive home explosion in Flint

A 55-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged 20 others Monday night. Residents said the impact from the explosion could be felt for miles. It happened on Horgath Avenue.