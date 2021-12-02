Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 1, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Local 4 News at 11:

Prosecutor says additional piece of evidence in Oxford High School shooting investigation is ‘troubling’ and ‘disturbing’

Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

The four students who were killed have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.