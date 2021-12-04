Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 3, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

‘They are not hiding from anyone’ -- Attorney says parents of accused high school shooter will be turned in

U.S. Marshals are searching for the parents who are charged in connection with the deadly attack on Oxford High School that their 15-year-old son is accused of committing.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley killed four students Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Oxford High School in Michigan.