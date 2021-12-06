Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 6, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Police respond to shooting in parking lot of Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township
Police are responding to a shooting in the parking lot of a Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Police respond to shooting in parking lot of Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township
Police are responding to a shooting in the parking lot of a Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.