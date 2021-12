This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Wind, rain move through Metro Detroit, conditions are expected to get worse -- Full forecast next

The big storm we’ve been talking about all week long is knocking on the door. Here’s a rundown of the significant weather changes we will see through Saturday.