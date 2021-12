This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Do mask mandates have an impact on COVID outbreaks in schools?

Michigan reported 16,143 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,381 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,396,467, including 25,240 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,380,324 cases and 25,080 deaths, as of Friday.