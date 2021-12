This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Petition launched asking schools in Oakland County to go virtual amid threats

A petition demanding Oakland Schools go virtual after the district received several threats has received more than 10,000 signatures. The petition asks the school district to go virtual until the threats are addressed or until after winter break.