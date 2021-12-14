Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 14, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Parents of Oxford shooting suspect appeared in court on involuntary manslaughter charges -- What to know

The parents of the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials accuse the couple of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.