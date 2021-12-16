Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 15, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
DTE has crews on standby as strong winds move into Metro Detroit -- full forecast next
Strong winds are moving into Metro Detroit. DTE said it has crews on standby if needed.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
DTE has crews on standby as strong winds move into Metro Detroit -- full forecast next
Strong winds are moving into Metro Detroit. DTE said it has crews on standby if needed.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.