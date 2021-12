This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Detroit public schools to require all staff get vaccinated against COVID

All Detroit Public Schools Community District faculty and staff will have until Feb. 18 to get vaccinated or risk losing their job. The board of education signed off on the mandate on Thursday (Dec. 16).