39º

News

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 23, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

What we know about new evidence against parents of accused Oxford school shooter

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued, in a court filing, reasons why bond should not be lowered for the parents of the accused Oxford High School Shooter.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter