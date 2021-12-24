Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 23, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

What we know about new evidence against parents of accused Oxford school shooter

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued, in a court filing, reasons why bond should not be lowered for the parents of the accused Oxford High School Shooter.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan.