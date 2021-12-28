38º

Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 27, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

