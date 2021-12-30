Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 29, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Michigan health officials to review CDC’s updated guidance on COVID quarantine, isolation times

Michigan health officials have opted to keep their current COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines after the CDC recommended cutting the amount of suggested days to quarantine in half.

This announcement comes as Michigan reports 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.