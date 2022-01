This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Mom says son with autism was denied haircut

Gloria Gonzales believes that her 5-year old son Gabrielle was denied a haircut partially because of an outburst due to him being autistic. Instead of allowing Gonzales to calm her son down, she said she was disrespectfully told to leave.