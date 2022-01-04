Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 3, 2022

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Detroit Public Schools Community District goes all virtual through Jan. 14

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) will be all virtual learning through Jan. 14, the district confirmed Tuesday. This announcement comes after the district canceled all classes this week through Wednesday, Jan. 5 in an effort to test all employees for COVID-19 before students return to school. Staff members will reportedly be tested for COVID at no cost to give the district an idea of how likely and safe it would be to welcome students back for in-person learning. Officials said as of last week the city of Detroit had a COVID-19 infection rate of 36%.