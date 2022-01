Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police chief credits illegal gun crackdown for reduction in shootings

The chief of Detroit police said crime is down in the city. Detroit police Chief James White released the department’s 2021 crime statistics on Thursday.

“We took a proactive approach to crime by implementing a 5-Point Crime Enforcement Plan which really focuses on quality of life issues,” White said.