Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 13. 2022

Detroit police released surveillance video of teen’s last moments in hopes of finding person of interest- ‘That was my baby. He was well mannered’ said teen’s mother

The pain Tasneen Sherrod is feeling is unbearable. Sherrod is the mother of teen Robert Harris who was gunned down last Friday (Jan. 7) at a gas station on east 7 Mile. Detroit police released surveillance video of Harris’s last moments in hopes of finding the person of interest, now identified as 16-year-old Mekhi Green.