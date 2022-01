This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

COVID surge forces more schools to switch back to virtual learning

The COVID surge is forcing more schools across Metro Detroit to quickly switch back to virtual learning. It’s putting parents, especially working parents in some very difficult positions since these decisions are being made so quickly.