Hamtramck District Judge apologizes to 72-year-old cancer patient after shaming him for weeds

Hamtramck District Judge Alexis G. Kroft apologizes to a 72-year old cancer patient who she criticized and threatened to give jail time to over weeds that were overly growing on his property. Kroft wrote in a press release that she made a mistake and acted intemperately.