Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 24. 2022

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
GM to build multi-billion dollar EV plants in Delta and Orion Township
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is expected to say yes to an incentive package for General Motors in Lansing Tuesday, Jan. 25. A press conference announcing the details is scheduled for later in the day. GM intends to build an electric vehicle battery plant on land the company already owns in Delta Township. The investment there is tagged at $2.5 billion and brings 1700 jobs. In Orion Township, at its existing Orion Assembly Plant, GM is slated to spend $4 billion to make its third electric vehicle plant. A new life for the plant.