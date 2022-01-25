23º

News

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 24. 2022

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

GM to build multi-billion dollar EV plants in Delta and Orion Township

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is expected to say yes to an incentive package for General Motors in Lansing Tuesday, Jan. 25. A press conference announcing the details is scheduled for later in the day. GM intends to build an electric vehicle battery plant on land the company already owns in Delta Township. The investment there is tagged at $2.5 billion and brings 1700 jobs. In Orion Township, at its existing Orion Assembly Plant, GM is slated to spend $4 billion to make its third electric vehicle plant. A new life for the plant.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter