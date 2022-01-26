Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 25. 2022

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Michigan House passes new distracted driving legislation

Put the phone down. That’s the goal of bills that moved through the Michigan House Tuesday (Jan. 25). It makes driving and talking or texting handheld a crime with increasing fines. The bills would still allow you to use your phone as long as it is hands-free. The bills also prohibit driving and accessing, reading, or posting to a social media site. These bills are a bipartisan effort, but at least one lawmaker claimed it’s an infringement on one’s liberty.