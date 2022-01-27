Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 26. 2022

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Couple escapes pothole nightmare experience on U.S. Route 23 near Ann Arbor

It’s not hard to imagine as we’ve all had a rock hit our car, and that can be scary. Now imagine the rock shattering your windshield at 75 miles an hour. “It was huge. I was in shock when it happened,” said Coleen Gleason. Gleason is talking about the rock that hit her windshield last Saturday just after noon near Ann Arbor. She was riding with her boyfriend in their Chevy Silverado south on U.S. Route 23 just past the Plymouth Road exit when a Pure Michigan moment happened.