Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 31. 2022

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

What to know as forecasters expect Metro Detroit’s biggest snowstorm in 7 years -- full forecast next

We’re in the calm before the biggest snowstorm to hit Metro Detroit in 7 years. South East Michigan is currently under a winter storm watch.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

