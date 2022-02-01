Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 31. 2022

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

What to know as forecasters expect Metro Detroit’s biggest snowstorm in 7 years -- full forecast next

We’re in the calm before the biggest snowstorm to hit Metro Detroit in 7 years. South East Michigan is currently under a winter storm watch.