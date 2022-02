This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Snow and frigid temperatures cause poor road conditions, plus more school closures for third straight day -- Local 4Casters have the latest

Thousands of students across Southeast Michigan will have a snow day for the third straight day as there are more than 300 school closings at the moment. Some districts are also switching to remote learning to finish the week.