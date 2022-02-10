Watch Local 4 News at 12:30 -- Feb. 10. 2022

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 12:30

Deaf Detroit rapper to perform during halftime of Super Bowl 56

We are getting closer to the biggest game of the year with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Cincinnati Bengals set to face off at Super Bowl LVI Sunday (Feb. 13) night right here on Local 4. And for some, the halftime show is the bigger draw than the actual game. This year’s halftime performers include future Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Eminem with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Deaf Detroit Rapper Sean Forbes.