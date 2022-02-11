Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 10. 2022

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Utica detective suspended, investigation opened after an altercation with two men went viral

A Utica detective has been suspended, and an investigation opened after an altercation with two men went viral. That video has been seen more than 50 thousand times since it was posted Wednesday (Feb. 9) night. These guys call themselves auditors who have filmed videos in public places all over Michigan, and they say they aren’t after confrontations with police, but in this case, they got a big one.