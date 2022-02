This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Mysterious death prompts investigation into woman’s body dumped in Chesterfield Township intersection, one person in custody

In the early hours Sunday (Feb.13) morning, a 911 call went to police claiming there had been a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Burgess Lane and Hiddenbrook Drive. Monday (Feb. 14) night, police have a man in custody, and it’s the surveillance video from nearby homes that captured what really happened.