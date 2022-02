Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 10:30

Severe weather alert with rain, ice, and snow headed to Metro Detroit -- making for a chaotic 24 hours of nasty weather

The weather system shows ice, rain, and snow moving in over the next 24 hours. Local4Casters have been tracking this for several days now. There’s a flooding threat for the area, and we’re also looking at some pretty significant snow totals.