This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:30

It started with rain and ice, then came the heavy snowfall -- creating dangerous driving conditions throughout Metro Detroit

It started with rain and ice, then came the heavy snowfall, which is creating dangerous driving conditions throughout Metro Detroit, and right now, snow continues to fall, so it’s going to be a long night for road crews to clear the major freeways.