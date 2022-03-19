Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer backs pause on sales tax on gas

Michigan consumers do not appear to be heading toward any kind of relief from higher gas prices. The Republican-led legislature voted to repeal the state's 27 cents a gallon tax, not indefinitely but for several months. The average price of a gallon of regular in the state is $4.19 a gallon. If you have a 15-gallon tank, the savings would be $4.05.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Michigan consumers do not appear to be heading toward any kind of relief from higher gas prices. The Republican-led legislature voted to repeal the state’s 27 cents a gallon tax, not indefinitely but for several months. The average price of a gallon of regular in the state is $4.19 a gallon. If you have a 15-gallon tank, the savings would be $4.05.

The state of Maryland did just that Friday (March 19) by repealing its 37 cents a gallon tax for 30 days in a show of bipartisan unity. Governor Whitmer says she will not sign a repeal of Michigan’s gas tax. Instead, late Friday, she proposed a temporary repeal of the sales tax on gas.

The math on that works out to a $3.77 savings assuming the same criteria. That idea was floated in the legislature earlier and got a tepid reception from the GOP leadership. All drivers know is on more than $60 dollar fill up any amount of relief would be welcome.

“Every dime, every penny matters especially when you got to fill up your car and going from $30 something to $60 to fill up that’s crazy,” said Lavon Green.