Michigan internet gaming and sports betting hit record high in April

In their most recent report (April 2022), the Michigan Gaming Control Board shows a significant increase in internet gaming and sports betting compared to April 2021.

It should come as no surprise, the rates in which internet gaming and sports betting are increasing is rapid. Last month, Michigan hit a record high of internet gaming gross receipts totaling $132.4 million, surpassing the previous record set the month prior (March 2022), $131.67 million.

Compared to April 2021, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts increased 34.3%, and internet sports betting adjusted gross sports betting receipts were 53.5% higher.

Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were only 0.6% higher than in March, and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts rose 13.9%.

Although a record high was reported this month, total internet sports betting handle at $371.2 million was down by 17.8% compared to March.