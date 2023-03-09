All grown up: SunnyD juice brand announces new vodka seltzers

SunnyD Vodka Seltzers to launch at select Walmart stores on March 11, 2023. Images courtesy of Sunny Delight Beverages Co.

The tangy, orangey SunnyD juice many of us remember savoring as kids (or giving to our kids) is officially growing up.

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. will soon be offering the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer -- an alcoholic version of the vibrant juice drink. Beginning Saturday, March 11, the product will begin rolling out in select Walmart stores, the company announced Tuesday.

In line with other seltzers on the market, the drink contains 95 calories, zero sugar and 4.5% alcohol by volume. Officials say the seltzer will be sold in a four-pack with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

If you’re wondering why the brand decided to give the juice an alcoholic twist, it’s because SunnyD customers were actually asking for a product like this, according to Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of the Harvest Hill Beverage Company -- which is behind the brands SunnyD, Juice Juice, Fruit 2O, Daily’s Cocktails and more.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product,” Bergenfeld said. “So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

Officials said that during a blind taste test, majority of testers, 85%, said the flavor of the SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is unique, and 75% said it’s “different than other products currently on the market.”

It’s currently unknown if the product will eventually be sold at stores other than Walmart.

