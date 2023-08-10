New bill would eliminate toll for drivers crossing Mackinac Bridge

A new bill introduced by Michigan lawmakers would eliminate the toll drivers have to pay when they cross the Mackinac Bridge.

House Bill 4869 was introduced by a group of state representatives on June 28, 2023.

“No free use of such bridge shall be permitted, but all individuals or vehicles using such bridge shall pay the tolls and charges established for such use by the Authority,” the Mackinac Bridge website reads. “This provision, however, shall not apply to the operating personnel or vehicles of the Authority.”

Right now, drivers have to pay $4 to enter the bridge in a car, van, motorcycle, pickup, SUV, or school bus. Semi trucks, RVs, and other large vehicles cost $5 per axle.

“Beginning on the effective date of the amendatory act that added this subsection, the authority shall not charge tolls or charges to any individual or vehicle for using the bridge,” the bill reads.

You can view the full bill below.