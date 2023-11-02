Michigan man sentenced for murdering, burying parents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Michigan man was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to murdering his parents in 2021.

Nicholas Johnson, of Portage, was sentenced to 29 to 69 years in prison, with a minimum of 29 years before being up for parole, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Last month, Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Gary and Laura Johnson. Nicholas was an only child and was the sole beneficiary of their trust, according to WOOD-TV.

Investigators say Johnson killed his parents at their home in Portage in February 2021, and buried their bodies a few miles from their home at Gourdneck State Game Area. They were found about a week later.

Investigators are also eyeing Johnson as a possible person of interest in the case of missing 17-year-old Bonifacio Pena, who was last seen in 2018.