23-year-old man charged with impersonating a peace officer in Detroit

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with impersonating a police officer in Detroit.

Blake Purvis, of River Rouge, was charged with impersonating a peace officer and possession of flashing lights.

Authorities said Purvis was driving a black SUV with police-inspired decals at about 6:30 p.m. on March 24 and used flashing lights to make a traffic stop on the Lodge Freeway near I-94.

The woman he allegedly tried to pull over became suspicious and kept driving. She reported the incident to police. An investigation by the Detroit Police Department resulted in charges.

Purvis’ bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent. Court records show he posted bond.

