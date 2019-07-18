25-year-old bicyclist struck by car, killed in Macomb County

The scene of a fatal bicycle crash on July 18, 2019, in Lenox Township. (WDIV)

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 25-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Thursday while riding during the early morning hours in Macomb County.

Lawton Monroe, of Casco Township, was biking around 5:20 a.m. Thursday on County Line Road near 27 Mile Road, police said.

Monroe and a silver 2005 Mercury Sable were both going south on County Line Road when the car struck him, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old Columbus man driving the Sable called 911, officials said.

When Macomb County deputies arrived at the scene, Monroe was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sable has been cooperative, police said. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Macomb County officials are still investigating the crash.

