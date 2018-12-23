25-year-old Shelby Township man rescued by police after hunting accident

At about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old Shelby Township man called 911 to report that he had fallen from his tree stand while deer hunting, Chesterfield Township police said.

The man stated that he believed he had broken his leg as the result of the fall and that he was incapacitated on the ground at the bottom of the tree.

The man was able to provide 911 dispatchers with his location through GPS on his cell phone.

Dispatchers guided police and fire units to the man’s location, where he was found on state hunting land south of 25 Mile Road and west of I-94.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel stabilized the man and conveyed him out of the woods and to a waiting ambulance.

The man was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he is currently in surgery with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

