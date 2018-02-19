28-year-old man shot in back behind dry cleaner on Detroit's east side

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back behind a dry cleaner on Detroit's east side Monday, February 19, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was shot Monday morning behind a dry cleaner on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. in the 11200 block of Morang Avenue.

Police said the man was walking when a burgundy Chrysler 200 pulled up and the backseat passenger got out of the vehicle and fired about seven shots.

The victim was shot once in the back and was privately taken to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.