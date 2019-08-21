3 inmates charged with murder in connection with death of inmate at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. - Three inmates at the Milan Correctional Facility are facing charges after a fellow inmate was killed earlier this year.

According to officials, Alex Albert Castro, 39, Jason Dale Kechego, 38, and Adam Taylor Wright, 39, allegedly used a homemade knife to kill Christian Maire on Jan. 2. The men are accused of stabbing Maire and throwing him down a flight of stairs.

Court documents state that in December 2018, the men conspired to assault and kill inmates who were smaller and weaker than they were, because they were more vulnerable.

In addition to killing Maire, the men allegedly punched, kicked, stabbed and beat three other inmates.

The men are charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder and assault with intent to commit murder.

Wright is also charged with assaulting a corrections officer and impeding a corrections officer. He allegedly tried to stop prison workers from stopping the assaults of inmates.

Read the full indictment below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.