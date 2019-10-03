3 killed in Lansing-area plane crash, officials say

A plane that crashed Oct. 3, 2019, in the Lansing area. (WDIV)

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were killed Thursday when a plane crashed near a Lansing airport, officials told NBC affiliate WILX.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 airplane crashed at 8:57 a.m. about 125 yards west of Airport Road, near the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens cemetery, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA officials said there were six people aboard the plane.

The plane took off from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and was preparing to land at the Capital Region International Airport when it crashed, officials said.

FAA investigators are at the scene investigating the crash. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have also been notified.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.